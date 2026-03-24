JPMorgan appoints Rahul Badhwar as senior country officer for India
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JPMorgan appoints Rahul Badhwar as senior country officer for India

By Reuters

  • 24 Mar 2026
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JPMorgan appoints Rahul Badhwar as senior country officer for India
JPMorgan Chase logo appears in this illustration taken December 1, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Wall Street bank JPMorgan has appointed Rahul Badhwar as the senior country officer for India, according to an internal announcement reviewed by Reuters.

Badhwar will take over as the head of India operations from Kaustubh Kulkarni, who exited the bank in September 2025 to join Citibank.

A spokesperson for JP Morgan India confirmed the appointment in response to an email from Reuters.

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Badhwar was most recently global head of corporate sales, markets and securities services at HSBC in London. 

He will take over his new role, based in Mumbai, in July, according to the internal memo.

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