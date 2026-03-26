ValueQuest elevates exec to co-founder, managing partner for PE business
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ValueQuest elevates exec to co-founder, managing partner for PE business

By Aman Rawat

  • 26 Mar 2026
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ValueQuest elevates exec to co-founder, managing partner for PE business
Aniket Dharamshi, co-founder and managing partner, ValueQuest

Mumbai-based ValueQuest Group, the public markets investor that entered the alternative investment space only few years ago with its debut private equity fund, has elevated Aniket Dharamshi as co-founder and managing partner for its private equity business, as the firm looks to scale up its alternatives platform.

ValueQuest manages around $2.8 billion (around Rs 26,365 crore) across public and private markets. Its private equity platform, launched in 2022, has grown to oversee commitments and co-investments of over $650 million. 

With ongoing fundraising for the ValueQuest S.C.A.L.E. Fund II and ValueQuest Tristar Fund, the platform is expected to reach $800 million in commitments within four years of launch.

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In his new role, Dharamshi will lead the next phase of growth, focusing on building a more institutional and scalable platform while overseeing fund strategy, capital deployment and investor engagement.

“Aniket has been closely involved in building this [private equity] platform and strengthening the organisation around it. His expanded role will focus on further institutionalising the platform, deepening sector capabilities and building a franchise that global investors can partner with over the long term,” said Ravi Dharamshi, founder and CIO, ValueQuest Investment Advisors.

Aniket Dharamshi said, “Our focus going forward is to continue strengthening the platform, building deeper capabilities, maintaining investment discipline and delivering consistent outcomes for our investors and portfolio companies."

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Its recent investments from its SCALE funds include CoreEL Technologies, where it led a $30 million Series B round in December, and Kolkata-based solar cell maker Jupiter International, which raised fresh capital in April last year.

ValueQuestAniket Dharamshi

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