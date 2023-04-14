Cyfirma gets $5.5 mn pre-Series B funding; Inflection Point Ventures backs Direct2U

Cyber intelligence firm Cyfirma and e-commerce startup Direct2U have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Friday.

Cyber intelligence firm Cyfirma on Friday said it has raised pre-Series B funding round of $5.5 million (around Rs 44 crore) from Israeli venture fund OurCrowd and Larsen & Toubro’s L&T innovation fund.

The fresh proceeds will be deployed for hiring, product innovation and foraying into the markets of North America, Europe and Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

Cyfirma as a platform claims to combine cyber intelligence with attack surface discovery and digital risk protection to deliver early warning, personalized, contextual, outside-in, and multi-layered insights.

“Adding OurCrowd and L&T Innovation Fund to our capital table is exactly what we need to take our company to the next level. We recognize the critical role that Israel plays in the cybersecurity market in delivering groundbreaking technology and OurCrowd has been at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation,” said Kumar Ritesh, founder and chief executive at Cyfirma.

Direct2U

E-commerce startup Direct2U, operated by Flow Commerce Pvt Ltd, has secured Rs 1.8 crore (around $220,000) as a part of its seed funding round from Inflection Point Ventures.

The Gurugram-based firm will use the fresh funds for technology development, hiring, marketing and expansion plans.

Direct2U is a consumer durables marketplace that brings together lead generation, order fulfilment, cash (online transfer) and credit purchase options, along with the door-step delivery for the demand rich, underpenetrated rural Indian consumers in the deep rural pockets of India, it said in a statement.

Mitesh Shah, co-founder at Inflection Point Ventures, said, “Direct2U is solving all the connectivity problems and has created an integrated structure on one platform. We believe their growth trajectory and growth plans along with our support and network will help the Company to establish their leadership in this segment.”

