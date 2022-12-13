Cybersecurity startup SafeHouse raises pre-Series A funding

SafeHouse Technologies Ltd, a startup focused on mobile-first cybersecurity, has secured pre-Series A funding of $6 million (around Rs 48 crore), led by investor Gonpo Tsering, with participation from other high net-worth individuals.

With this round, SafeHouse has raised $9 million in total so far.

The startup will use the fresh capital to expand its global footprint across Europe and Southeast Asia and scale up research and development as well as marketing operations.

SafeHouse Tech was founded by Aditya Narang, Liad Herman and Miri Yudovich. Its flagship product, BodyGuard, functions by proactively secures end-users in real-time from a wide range of cyberattacks including phishing, ransomware and malicious links. Since its inception in 2019, it has secured more than 2.5 million Indian users across 700 cities.

“Our mission is to provide digital safety to everyone online. This next era of SafeHouse expands our mission beyond India and enhances our services portfolio. This round of funding reinstates our belief in the execution of the SafeHouse family, and most importantly continued customer satisfaction of the digital safety we provide online,” said Narang.

In November 2019, VCCircle had reported that SafeHouse raised $2.2 million in a seed funding round led by Barclays UK Ventures, the venture capital business unit of British multinational financial services group Barclays.

The investment in SafeHouse represents the growing attraction of the cybersecurity segment to investors.

For instance, in May, cybersecurity startup Traceable AI had raised $60 million as a part of its Series B funding led by Institutional Venture Partners (IVP), with participation from Tiger Global Management and existing investors Unusual Ventures and BIG Labs.

In April, Securden Inc, an information technology (IT) security startup, had raised $10.5 million as part of its Series A funding led by Tiger Global.

