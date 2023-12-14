Cybersecurity platform QNu, electromagnetic simulation startup SimYog secure early funding

Sunil Gupta, co-founder and CEO, QNu Labs

Cybersecurity startup QNu Labs and electromagnetic interference and compliance simulation platform SimYog raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday.

QNu Labs

QNu Labs has secured $6.5 million (Rs 54 crore) in a pre-Series A1 round from Ashish Kacholia of Lucky Investments, early-stage venture capital firm Speciale Invest, and an undisclosed family fund.

Advertisement

This capital infusion will be deployed for product development, expansion across geographies and for hiring talent.

Founded in 2016 by Sunil Gupta and Srinivasa Rao Aluri, QNu has developed quantum-safe cybersecurity products and solutions that offer security of data on the internet, cloud and edge. It offers confidentiality and privacy against new-age attacks targetting critical information infrastructure, communication, and personally identifiable information.

“With these funds, we're poised to accelerate the completion of our quantum technology solutions and improve our product suite," said Sunil Gupta, co-founder and chief executive officer, QNu Labs.

Advertisement

In 2022, the startup had raised an undisclosed amount from deep-tech-focussed fund Speciale Invest, WAOO Partners LLP along with an undisclosed venture capital fund and angel investors.

SimYog

SimYog has raised $2.4 million (Rs 20 crore) in a funding round led by early-stage investor Mela Ventures along with 1Crowd. Existing investor IdeaSpring also invested in the round.

Advertisement

Founded in 2017 by Dipanjan Gope, Anant Devi, and Harikiran Muniganti, SimYog is a Bengaluru-based deeptech startup that makes electromagnetic interference and compliance (EMI/EMC) simulation software for front-loading at the early design stage. The platform tests product designs for EMI/EMC compatibility across scenarios and user applications.

“This investment will help us reach customers who are facing the challenge of EMI/EMC testing and help them release quality products faster and cost-effectively,” said Gope, co-founder and chief executive officer, SimYog.

The platform identifies the EMI/EMC-related issues at the design stage and also recommends beneficial design modifications that aren't possible in traditional physical labs.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments