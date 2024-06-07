Cureskin, Fasal backer ITI Group makes first close of second VC fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Cureskin, Fasal backer ITI Group makes first close of second VC fund

Cureskin, Fasal backer ITI Group makes first close of second VC fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 07 Jun 2024
Premium
Cureskin, Fasal backer ITI Group makes first close of second VC fund
Credit: vccircle

The Investment Trust of India (ITI), a financial services group backed by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd director Sudhir Valia, has made the first close of its second venture capital fund, the ITI Growth Opportunities Fund II.   The investor, which has backed companies like charging infrastructure platform Bolt.Earth and skincare firm Cureskin, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Alteria Capital ropes in offshore LP for $100-mn debt fund

Finance

Alteria Capital ropes in offshore LP for $100-mn debt fund

Premium
Cureskin, Fasal backer ITI Group makes first close of second VC fund

Finance

Cureskin, Fasal backer ITI Group makes first close of second VC fund

Premium
Bottomline: Fullerton-backed Lendingkart's FY24 profit nearly halves; revenue, AUM up

Finance

Bottomline: Fullerton-backed Lendingkart's FY24 profit nearly halves; revenue, AUM up

Premium
Path to profitability key in Egyptian VC Beltone's deployment strategy

Finance

Path to profitability key in Egyptian VC Beltone's deployment strategy

Premium
ADV Partners' Suresh Prabhala on deploying second fund, a possible third outing and more

Finance

ADV Partners' Suresh Prabhala on deploying second fund, a possible third outing and more

Premium
Auxano Capital raises target corpus of angel fund, plans new outing

Finance

Auxano Capital raises target corpus of angel fund, plans new outing

Advertisement