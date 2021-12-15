Cuemath strengthens leadership team with new appointments

Online mathematics learning start-up Cuemath has announced new senior appointments in its leadership team as part of its reorganisation process, the company said in a statement.

Cuemath has appointed Samir Kulshresth as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Nisha Popli as Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO), Janardan Singh as Chief of Sales, and Anushray Gupta as Chief Product and Technology Officer, the statement said.

The company said Kulshresth and Popli have joined Cuemath already, and Singh and Gupta’s appointments will be effective from January 2022. All the new hires will report to Vivek Sunder, who was appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO) in October this year.

Cuemath said the appointments come ahead of the company’s international expansion plans, and it aims to double the number of students on its platform in 2022.

Kulshresth is a Chartered Accountant, with over 19 years of experience across sectors like ecommerce, healthcare, telecom, and information technology-enabled services (IT/ITES). He previously he has held roles in Practo, Fortis Healthcare, Genpact, and Indus Towers. Singh, who will serve as Chief of Sales has over 20 years of experience in the edtech sector, he is the founder of ClassKlap and served as its Chief Operating Officer. ClassKlap was acquired by Eupheus Learning for $19 million (Rs 140 crore).

Nisha Popli has over 19 years of experience in leading human resources programmes. Prior to Cuemath, she was heading HR for business-to-business ecommerce start-up Moglix India. She has also worked for the Future Group, India, as global human resources (HR) head with The Smart Cube, and other similar HR roles with KPMG, Grant Thornton and Ernst & Young.

Gupta is rejoining Cuemath, having originally built the firms’ engineering and product team as its Chief Technology Officer. He then moved to Udaan as Product Lead for their grocery vertical.

“As we prepare for our next wave of growth, these leadership changes will strengthen governance in Cuemath 3.0 and support our goal of a presence in 50 countries and becoming a global math leader,” Manan Khurma, founder and chairman of Cuemath.

Operated by Bengaluru-based Cue Learn Pvt. Ltd, Cuemath offers technology-driven after-school math learning programmes for children from kindergarten to class VIII.

Founded in 2013 by Jagjit Khurma and his son Manan, the company ties up with homemakers to run home-based learning centres for students. The course content has been created by math experts from institutions such as the IITs, IIMs, Cambridge University and Stanford University.

The ed-tech startup has a presence in Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Pune and Hyderabad, with around 300 math excellence centres in each of these cities. It aims to establish 5,000 centres and enroll 40,000 children in the programme by the middle of last year.

In the financial year ended March 2020, Cue Learn Pvt Ltd, its parent company, reported total revenue at Rs 28.4 crore--up about 77%. Losses narrowed to Rs 55.3 crore from Rs 56.3 crore a year earlier. It is yet to file financials for the period ended March 2021, with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The company expects to double its current annual recurring revenue (ARR) to $100 million by June 2022, Khurma said in an interaction with VCCircle.