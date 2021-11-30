Cryptocurrency exchange ZebPay appoints Tarun Jain as Chief Financial Officer

ZebPay, a cryptocurrency (crypto) exchange, appointed Tarun Jain as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO), the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

ZebPay said Jain will shape the strategic and long-term financial direction of ZebPay’s business, and will work closely with the organisation’s leadership team to scale the firm and its systems for the next phase of growth, the statement said.

Jain has over 17 years of experience as a Chartered Accountant, with various startups and multi-national companies. He possesses strong expertise in financial management, investor relations, fundraising, strategic planning, commercial negotiation, and risk management, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Some key focus areas for Jain include planning, implementing, and managing all financial activities of the company. In addition to business planning, he will also be responsible for budgeting, forecasting, and leading strategic business negotiations, the statement said.

ZebPay said it is bolstering its leadership team to further strengthen its capabilities and offerings.

Before joining ZebPay, Jain was CFO at Lithium Urban Technologies, after having succeeded in several leadership positions in organisations such as Zoomcar, Herman Miller, and Warner Bros.

“I’m looking forward to supporting the development of ZebPay’s business and its suite of industry-first products for crypto investors in India. ZebPay is on a path to becoming the foremost crypto player in India and I’m glad to be leading the financial and strategic direction,” said Jain in the statement.