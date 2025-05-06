Cross-Border Services Startup Visament Eyes ₹100 Cr ARR by 2026 in Visa + OCI Sector
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Insights Focus
  • Cross-Border Services Startup Visament Eyes ₹100 Cr ARR by 2026 in Visa + OCI Sector

Cross-Border Services Startup Visament Eyes ₹100 Cr ARR by 2026 in Visa + OCI Sector

By Team Insights Focus

  • 06 May 2025
Cross-Border Services Startup Visament Eyes ₹100 Cr ARR by 2026 in Visa + OCI Sector

Visament, a cross-border services platform specializing in visa services and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) documentation, has outlined plans to scale aggressively in the next 18 months, aiming for an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of ₹100 crore by 2026.

Founded in 2023, Visament offers online visa assistance and end-to-end support for OCI applications, PAN card services, and related documentation. The startup claims it has already processed over 50,000 applications across North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia since launch, tapping into the growing demand for digital-first solutions among the global Indian diaspora.

Visament expects a threefold increase in customer acquisition by mid-2025, driven by investments in product automation, AI-based document validation, and expanding partnerships with immigration consultants abroad. The company currently reports a monthly revenue run rate of ₹2 crore and projects it will cross ₹8 crore MRR (monthly recurring revenue) by Q2 FY26.

Advertisement

The global visa services and NRI documentation market is witnessing rapid digitization, with online visa assistance platforms expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% over the next five years, according to a 2024 Deloitte cross-border services report. Visament plans to capture a significant share of this market by focusing on high-volume corridors such as the US-India, UK-India, and UAE-India routes.

“Increasing mobility among NRIs and stricter documentation requirements have opened up a large opportunity for streamlined, tech-enabled services,” said a company spokesperson. “Our goal is to offer a one-stop solution for all cross-border paperwork needs.”

Visament is also exploring strategic partnerships with banks, wealth management firms, and relocation service providers to offer bundled visa services and OCI documentation packages. It is reportedly in early discussions with venture capital firms to raise a Series A round by the end of 2025, although details remain undisclosed.

Advertisement

Visament’s ability to leverage technology for accuracy and speed will likely be a key differentiator as competition in the cross-border services space intensifies.

No VCCircle journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

Advertisement
VisamentVisa servicesOnline Visa AssistanceOCI ApplicationsAnnual Recurring Revenue (ARR)Insights Focus

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Crafting Bharat Season 2: Deep Dives Into India's Startup Revolution, brought to you by NewsReach and AWS Startups

Insights Focus

Crafting Bharat Season 2: Deep Dives Into India's Startup Revolution, brought to you by NewsReach and AWS Startups

Atlanture Sports Secures Funding from Hindustan Media Ventures Limited, Fuelling Growth in Real Kabaddi League, facilitated by its strategic investment arm – HT AdVentures

Insights Focus

Atlanture Sports Secures Funding from Hindustan Media Ventures Limited, Fuelling Growth in Real Kabaddi League, facilitated by its strategic investment arm – HT AdVentures

Blending Business with Belonging: How Global Families Are Rethinking Where They Live

Insights Focus

Blending Business with Belonging: How Global Families Are Rethinking Where They Live

How a Chandigarh Startup Is Winning Baby Care Hearts

Insights Focus

How a Chandigarh Startup Is Winning Baby Care Hearts

EaseMyTrip Reaffirms No Association with Betting Platforms and Stands for Transparent Business

Insights Focus

EaseMyTrip Reaffirms No Association with Betting Platforms and Stands for Transparent Business

TiE Mumbai Appoints Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma as President to Lead Entrepreneurial Growth

Insights Focus

TiE Mumbai Appoints Dr. Apoorva Ranjan Sharma as President to Lead Entrepreneurial Growth

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW