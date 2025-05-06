Cross-Border Services Startup Visament Eyes ₹100 Cr ARR by 2026 in Visa + OCI Sector

Visament, a cross-border services platform specializing in visa services and Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) documentation, has outlined plans to scale aggressively in the next 18 months, aiming for an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of ₹100 crore by 2026.

Founded in 2023, Visament offers online visa assistance and end-to-end support for OCI applications, PAN card services, and related documentation. The startup claims it has already processed over 50,000 applications across North America, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia since launch, tapping into the growing demand for digital-first solutions among the global Indian diaspora.

Visament expects a threefold increase in customer acquisition by mid-2025, driven by investments in product automation, AI-based document validation, and expanding partnerships with immigration consultants abroad. The company currently reports a monthly revenue run rate of ₹2 crore and projects it will cross ₹8 crore MRR (monthly recurring revenue) by Q2 FY26.

The global visa services and NRI documentation market is witnessing rapid digitization, with online visa assistance platforms expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% over the next five years, according to a 2024 Deloitte cross-border services report. Visament plans to capture a significant share of this market by focusing on high-volume corridors such as the US-India, UK-India, and UAE-India routes.

“Increasing mobility among NRIs and stricter documentation requirements have opened up a large opportunity for streamlined, tech-enabled services,” said a company spokesperson. “Our goal is to offer a one-stop solution for all cross-border paperwork needs.”

Visament is also exploring strategic partnerships with banks, wealth management firms, and relocation service providers to offer bundled visa services and OCI documentation packages. It is reportedly in early discussions with venture capital firms to raise a Series A round by the end of 2025, although details remain undisclosed.

Visament’s ability to leverage technology for accuracy and speed will likely be a key differentiator as competition in the cross-border services space intensifies.

