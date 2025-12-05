Globally renowned Ace Investor Mr Ashish Kacholia invests in TechInvention Lifecare Limited

Renowned Ace Investor Mr. Ashish Kacholia has invested in TechInvention Lifecare Limited, a vaccine-focused biotechnology company headquartered in Mumbai. Established in 2016, TechInvention is recognized for its innovative contributions to global healthcare.

The investment is primarily aimed at funding TechInvention’s upcoming state-of-the-art NexGen Vaccine Manufacturing Facility in Navi Mumbai. The facility is designed to scale up and manufacture vaccines from its robust R&D portfolio of vaccine candidates encompassing contemporary platforms such as recombinant subunit, conjugates, VLP (virus-like particles), adenoviral vector, and mRNA platforms.

Commenting on the investment, Mr. Kacholia said:

“We are delighted to support TechInvention in getting life-saving, innovative vaccines commercialized and reaching millions across India and beyond. The founders of TechInvention are techno-commercially savvy, and together we hope to build a high-quality business over the next few years.”

Syed S. Ahmed, Founder & CEO of TechInvention Lifecare Limited, added:

“We are delighted to have Mr. Kacholia’s confidence in our vision. His participation is an assurance of the advancement of our manufacturing facility project titled – ‘Global Collaborative Centre for Medical Counter Measures (GCMC)’. His belief in our mission reinforces India’s role as a trusted enabler of equitable health solutions for low- and middle-income countries (LMICs).”

Since its inception, TechInvention has demonstrated steady growth, achieving a 65% CAGR in revenue. The company is now entering into Orbit Next, driven by its commitment to developing novel human vaccines that prevent infectious diseases and enhance global health resilience.

In recognition of its contributions to global health innovation and achievements, TechInvention has:

Featured in Forbes India’s Top 200 Companies with Global Business Potential (2024)

Been awarded SME Biopharma Company of the Year (2025)

Been rated as a “Lowest-Risk SME” by Dun & Bradstreet (2025) The partnership with Mr. Kacholia marks a significant milestone in TechInvention’s journey—not just as an investment, but as a strong endorsement of its vision to combine biotechnology and sustainability, enabling equitable access and driving change on a global scale.

