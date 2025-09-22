Cross-border investment platform 888VC floats maiden VC fund

Credit: 123RF.com

888VC, a cross-border investment platform, has launched its maiden venture capital fund to invest in homegrown startups in artificial intelligence, deep tech, and sustainability over the next three years.

The SEBI-registered Category-I fund will make investments within the range of Rs 2 crore to Rs 4 crore (around $230,000 to $460,000) per startup. It will target companies that address local challenges while having the potential to scale globally. It will focus on technologies capable of scaling up in high-growth ecosystems such as the UAE, the US, and beyond.

The platform seeks to address gaps commonly faced by early-stage startups, including access to capital, guidance, and market connections, enabling companies to scale up across borders efficiently.

Advertisement

“India is rapidly becoming the epicenter of next-gen innovation. As per recent data, AI startups in India are projected to cross $17 billion by 2027; deeptech funding is said to have grown 2.5X in the last 3 years, driven by enterprise SaaS and frontier technologies, and sustainability startups have attracted approximately $2.5 billion in 2024 alone, reflecting a global shift towards climate-conscious investments,” said Rohit Bafna, founder and chief executive officer of 888VC.

In addition to the fund, 888VC has introduced GRO8, a cross-border investment and mentorship platform that will aim to connect founders with investors, mentors, and industry leaders internationally.

“GRO8 is purpose-built to address our ecosystem's crucial gaps. It aims to connect founders with investors, mentors, and global markets to empower Indian startups to overcome these hurdles and scale successfully across borders while maintaining transparency and ease in the process,” said Bafna.

Advertisement

“With 888VC’s fund and GRO8 platform, we aim to position Indian startups at the forefront of this transformation, unlocking cross-border opportunities and giving founders the runway to compete globally. The vision is simple: ’Made in India, built for the world,” he added.

Over the past year, 888VC has evaluated more than 500 startups, funded over 20 companies, and deployed over $12 million (around Rs 106 crore) in syndicated capital. It claims that its current portfolio exceeds a $500 million valuation.

Its portfolio companies include data analytics & AI platform DataZip, D2C marketing tech BusinessOnBot, gaming content platform Rooter, D2C lifestyle aggregator G.O.A.T Brand Labs, homeownership accelerator Homecapital, supply chain automation tool GetCrest.ai, feminine hygiene brand Sanfe, AP automation fintech Finly, business services platform Pick My Work, EV-as-a-service and delivery platform Fullfily, and ESG and sustainability data platform EcoRatings, among others.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments