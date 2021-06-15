Credit network platform Flexmoney raised $4.8 million (Rs 35.2 crore) in Series A funding led by Pravega Ventures.

The funding round saw participation from Silicon Valley-based Z5 Capital and other marquee individual investors including Ben Davey (ex-Barclays), Mike Smith (ex-Amazon), entrepreneur Ambarish Malpani and Centrum Group’s Rishad Byramjee.

The company will use the funds to scale its credit network business to lenders and merchants, and multiple products, it said.

Flexmoney previously raised seed cash from multiple global and domestic angel investors.

Pilgrim

Beauty and personal care brand Pilgrim raised Rs 13 crore in a Series A funding round.

The round was led by Fireside Ventures, Rukam Capital, and founding teams of Boat, NoBroker, and founder-CEO of Bewakoof.com.

The funds raised will primarily be used to enhance research and development capabilities, among others, Pilgrim said.

Dexter Capital acted as the advisor on the deal.