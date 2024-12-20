Creador ropes in North American LP for new fund
By Debjyoti Roy

  • 20 Dec 2024
Creador ropes in North American LP for new fund
Brahmal Vasudevan, founder and CEO, Creador | Credit: Creador

Southeast Asia-focused mid-market investor Creador, which is headquartered in Malaysia, has onboarded yet another limited partner (LP) for its sixth fund, VCCircle has gathered. In fact, it will be the first investment of the new LP in the Indo-Pacific region.   The private equity investor, led by former ChrysCapital partner Brahmal Vasudevan, ......

