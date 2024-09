Creador, Norwest join Samara Capital for India PE buyout as deal value climbs

Premium Creador founder Brahmal Vasudevan (left) and Norwest India head Niren Shah

India- and Southeast Asia-focused private equity firm Creador as well as venture capital and growth equity investment firm Norwest Venture Partners have joined PE firm Samara Capital to wrap up a deal announced more than a year ago. Creador and Norwest are coming on board the Samara-led investment platform for the ......