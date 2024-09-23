Core Diagnostics gets buyout interests as Eight Roads seeks exit
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Core Diagnostics gets buyout interests as Eight Roads seeks exit

Core Diagnostics gets buyout interests as Eight Roads seeks exit

Premium
Core Diagnostics gets buyout interests as Eight Roads seeks exit
Dinesh Chauhan, CEO, CORE Diagnostics

Venture Capital-backed Core Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, which offers specialised diagnostic services, has received acquisition offers from strategic investors looking to buy a controlling stake in the Gurgaon-based company, two individuals familiar with the matter told VCCircle. The deal, if it goes through, will provide an exit to some of the current ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Core Diagnostics gets buyout interests as Eight Roads seeks exit

Healthcare

Core Diagnostics gets buyout interests as Eight Roads seeks exit

Premium
Bottomline: InvAscent-backed Malladi Drugs seeks to step up growth with potential IPO in sight

Healthcare

Bottomline: InvAscent-backed Malladi Drugs seeks to step up growth with potential IPO in sight

Advent-controlled Suven Pharma appoints former Piramal exec as chairman

Healthcare

Advent-controlled Suven Pharma appoints former Piramal exec as chairman

Zydus Life acquires Sterling Biotech's API formulation business

Healthcare

Zydus Life acquires Sterling Biotech's API formulation business

Premium
PE firms mull buying stake in Apex Hospitals as existing backer seeks exit

Healthcare

PE firms mull buying stake in Apex Hospitals as existing backer seeks exit

Premium
VC-backed Redcliffe onboards new investor in Series C funding

Healthcare

VC-backed Redcliffe onboards new investor in Series C funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW