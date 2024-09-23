Core Diagnostics gets buyout interests as Eight Roads seeks exit

Premium Dinesh Chauhan, CEO, CORE Diagnostics

Venture Capital-backed Core Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, which offers specialised diagnostic services, has received acquisition offers from strategic investors looking to buy a controlling stake in the Gurgaon-based company, two individuals familiar with the matter told VCCircle. The deal, if it goes through, will provide an exit to some of the current ......