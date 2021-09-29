Conversational learning startup Mentza, IT-focused edtech platform ByteXL raise funds

Mentza, a startup focused on audio-based conversational learning, has raised $400,000 (Rs 2.96 crore) led by Inflection Point Ventures.

The startup said it has over 23,000 registered users and that it has already generated over 60,000 minutes of content.

“Mentza is looking to build an audio-focused conversational learning platform in a community setting, led by a team of strong second-time founders with diverse backgrounds and strengths. Many funds we spoke with as part of our due diligence also showed keen interest in this space. While B2C is the immediate focus, Mentza is also working on a focused B2B strategy going after large untapped enterprise podcast space,” Ankur Mittal, co-founder of Inflection Point Ventures, said.

ByteXL

ByteXL, an experiential learning platform focusing on IT career aspirants, has raised seed funding of $200,000 (Rs 1.48 crore) from Joseph Joy, president of Joy Family Investments, and others.

The edtech platform provides new skills and upgrades existing ones. ByteXL claims to have a 78 per cent renewal rate and is active among 42,000 students across 55 colleges. The platform's engagement rate stands at 75 per cent, the company said.