Convergent Finance invests more in FMCG contract manufacturer

Premium Harsha Raghavan, managing director, Convergent Finance

Convergent Finance, a private equity firm floated by former Fairfax India executive Harsha Raghavan, has upped its investment in a four-year old bet. The firm – also a backer of companies such as regional airline Fly91, food chemical manufacturer Camlin Fine Science and food supply chain player JI Foods among others ......