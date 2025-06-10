Flick TV, Bullet, Piston secure early-stage funding

Short-form content platforms Flick TV and Bullet, and cardless payments platform Piston have secured funding, the companies said.

Flick TV

OTT platform Flick TV has raised $2.3 million (Rs 19.6 crore) in seed funding led by Stellaris Venture Partners, with participation from Gemba Capital and Titan Capital.

The company said the funds will be used to scale content production, launch over 100 original titles across genres, and expand into four new regional languages. The startup will also invest in improving its mobile-first streaming experience, user acquisition strategies, and building a cross-functional team.

Founded earlier this year by Kushal Singhal and Pratik Anand, Flick TV is a mobile-native platform, streaming micro-dramas that are under five minutes long, designed for vertical viewing.

Bullet

Media conglomerate ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd said it has entered an agreement to make an undisclosed equity investment in Bullet, a micro-drama platform focused on creator-driven content delivered through short-duration vertical episodes.

Bullet runs an application, targeting young audiences, with creator-led content, gamified experiences, personalization features, and flexible content pricing for Indian short-form stories. The platform enables creators to develop, discover and monetize their content.

Bullet was founded by serial entrepreneurs Azim Lalani and Saurabh Kushwah. As per a stock exchange filing, ZEE said the application will be launched within the ZEE5 ecosystem and will be available across languages.

The investment aligns with ZEE's strategy to strengthen its core businesses by identifying newer avenues and scaling its content offerings across age groups, including short-form video segment.

Piston

Cardless payments platform Piston has raised $6.1 million in seed funding led by Spark Capital with participation from Pear VC and BOND.

With the latest funding, the startup has now raised $7.5 million to date. Piston said it will use the capital to scale its go-to-market operations and expand its network of independent gas stations and commercial fleet partners.

Founded by Vikram Sekhon and Shivam Shah, Piston operates a platform for fuel payments which uses an app-generated QR code that ties each transaction to a specific vehicle, time, location, and fuel type. The gas stations connect directly to Piston’s platform, gaining access to new commercial demand and real-time insights. It is headquartered in Cupertino, California, with operations in Lehi, Utah and Kolkata, India.

