Consint.AI, Spintly, BlackCarrot bag early-stage cheques

Ashish Chaturvedi, founder and CEO, Consint

Healthcare insurance fraud detection and risk management platform Consint.AI, smart building solutions provider Spintly and dinnerware brand BlackCarrot have secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

Generative AI-driven healthcare insurance fraud detection and risk management company Consint.AI has raised Rs 5 crore in a seed round led by Equanimity Ventures and Seafund.

The fresh funds will be used to scale operations through expanded sales outreach and to accelerate the development of its Generative AI feature suite for the health AI platform, the company said. The enhancements will include improved fraud detection, optimized claims processing, and personalised clinical care solutions. The company also plans to upgrade its infrastructure and invest in R&D efforts.

Founded in 2020 by Ashish Chaturvedi and later joined by Swadeep Singh as co-founder, Consint.AI specializes in using generative AI to address healthcare fraud and optimize claims transactions. The company offers advanced AI-driven solutions to businesses. Over the last two quarters, the Consint.AI has secured over Rs 10 crore in signed contracts, it said.

Spintly, a provider of access control and smart building solutions, has raised Rs 3.5 crore in a funding round led by Spyre VC, a proptech venture capital fund. The round also saw participation from Accel India, Chakra Growth Fund, Alumni Ventures, and Doctor Technology, among others.

Previously, Spintly had secured funding from investors such as LetsVenture, Riso Capital, Sucseed Indovation, and Accel Nest.

With the latest infusion, Spintly aims to accelerate market expansion, enhance presence in multiple countries, strengthen senior management team, and broaden the scope of its smart building solutions by leveraging AI and machine learning.

Spintly specializes in wireless, cloud-based access control solutions and smart building systems. Its technology integrates access control with the internal software systems of enterprises and property management companies, enabling them to streamline operations and enhance security.

BlackCarrot, a dinnerware brand backed by Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, has secured seed funding from We Founder Circle, the EvolveX accelerator, and Suraj Nalin, co-founder of PlaySimple Games. The company didn't disclose the amount it raised.

The latest investment follows an earlier round led by Dhupia and Agnello Dias, co-founder of Taproot Dentsu.

Mumbai-based BlackCarrot was founded in 2023 by Yadupati Gupta and Vishal Gupta. It offers a range of dinnerware, including plates, bowls, cups, mugs, glasses, cutlery, and dinner sets.

