Coal India unit Mahanadi Coalfields makes muted stock exchange debut

A dumper unloads coal at a yard at Kandla port in Gujarat | Credit: Reuters/Amit Dave/File Photo

Shares of Coal India unit Mahanadi Coalfields made a subdued debut on Indian stock exchanges on Friday, following a $963 million initial public offering earlier this week.

The stock opened at 134 rupees on the National Stock Exchange, listing at a discount to its issue price of 136 rupees.

Shares of the company were last trading up 2.24% at 137 rupees, giving the company a market valuation of $9.59 billion.

Advertisement

Mahanadi Coalfields accounts for about a fifth of India's coal production and is the largest coal-producing unit of state-run Coal India.

Coal India, the world's biggest coal miner, is central to India's efforts to boost domestic production and reduce reliance on imports, as renewable energy capacity has yet to meet the country's growing power needs.

The listing comes during a year of strong activity in India's primary market, with marquee offerings from billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Jio Platforms and National Stock Exchange of India attracting major global investors.

Advertisement

Mahanadi Coalfields' IPO, which was entirely an offer-for-sale from Coal India, received bids for 1.5 times the shares on offer, with the portions set aside for retail and non-institutional investors not getting fully booked.

Mahanadi Coalfields is the third unit of state-owned Coal India to go public in 2026, after Bharat Coking Coal and Central Mine Planning & Design Institute.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments