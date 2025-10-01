Climaty AI, Mishmash Naturals raise early-stage funding

Sustainable marketing-solutions provider Climaty AI, founded by Neel Pandya, has raised $2 million (around Rs 17.7 crore) in early-stage funding led by Turbostart, with participation from AI experts and angel investors. The startup aims to build carbon conscious marketing solutions using its agentic AI ecosystem.

The company’s platform includes four media agents: Campaign Builder, Creator, Optimizer, and Analytics. It claims that these agents automate campaign management, reduce inefficiencies, and allow media planners to focus on strategy, and that their technology emphasises transparency, measurable results, and sustainability.

Climaty AI plans to use the funding to enhance its AI tech stack and expand operations across APAC, EMEA, the UK, and North America, responding to growing demand for sustainable marketing solutions. It said that early pilots, including one for Opella, have shown improved marketing efficiency while minimising carbon impact.

“The most successful brands will treat accountability as a driver of performance. Agentic AI and sustainability are at the core of everything we do at Climaty AI,” said Neel Pandya, founder and global chief executive officer, Climaty AI.

The startup targets industries such as edtech, consumer healthcare, automotive, and consumer packaged goods (CPG).

Raipur-based Mishmash Naturals, India’s first Ayurvedic beauty and self-care brand for children between 3 and 14 years, has raised Rs 2.4 crore ($270,000) in a pre-seed funding round.

The round saw participation from Inflection Point Ventures, the IIT Delhi Angel Network, and other investors.

The funding will support the brand in expanding its product portfolio, investing in research and development, and entering the UAE and other GCC markets. These regions have shown growing demand for certified-safe and natural children’s products.

Mishmash Naturals aims to redefine children’s beauty and self-care by combining the principles of Ayurveda with global safety standards. It claims that it offers products that are both natural and safe for young users.

