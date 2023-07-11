CleverTap appoints new chief revenue officer for overseas expansion

Sidharth Pisharoti, chief revenue officer, CleverTap

CleverTap, a business-to-business (B2B) software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for customer engagement and retention, on Tuesday appointed Sidharth Pisharoti as its chief revenue officer.

In his new role, Pisharoti will help in driving CleverTap’s growth across India, Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Turkey and Africa. Besides, he will also design and execute the firm’s go-to-market strategy, the company said in a statement.

With over 20 years of experience, Pisharoti has earlier been associated with cloud services provider Akamai Technologies, where he held various leadership roles in the company across India, Korea, Southeast Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

In his early years at Akamai, Pisharoti helped Akamai in overseas geographical expansion. Prior to Akamai, he was associated with Wipro Technologies.

CleverTap, run by WizRocket Technologies Pvt. Ltd, was founded by Sunil Thomas, Anand Jain and Suresh Kondamudi in 2013. It is a retention cloud service that allows digital consumer brands to boost customer retention and lifetime value. It drives context and individualisation with the help of a unified and deep data layer, artificial intelligence or machine learning-powered insights and automation.

“Pisharoti’s expertise in driving sales and revenue will help us achieve unprecedented levels of growth while delivering localised solutions that meet the distinct needs of the market,” said Sidharth Malik, chief executive at CleverTap.

“CleverTap's commitment to maximising a brand’s customer lifetime value aligns with my personal drive to deliver growth and innovation for clients,” Pisharoti said.

CleverTap raised $35 million in a Series C round led by existing investors Tiger Global Management and Sequoia Capital in October 2019. It also raised an undisclosed sum from Japan-based diversified consumer and business services provider Recruit Holdings Co in 2018.

In 2015, CleverTap raised $8 million from Sequoia Capital India and existing investor Accel Partners.

