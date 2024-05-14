Claris founding family's waste-to-energy firm Abellon taps offshore investor

Premium
Abellon Waste Management Ltd, set up by the family behind Claris Lifesciences Ltd, is raising capital from a marquee foreign investor, almost eight years after the Ahmedabad-based group sold its flagship business. Abellon Waste Management, a newly minted company promoted by Arjun and Aditya Handa’s Claris Ltd, is set to secure ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.