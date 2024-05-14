Claris founding family's waste-to-energy firm Abellon taps offshore investor

Premium Arjun Handa, Vice Chairman and MD, Claris Group

Abellon Waste Management Ltd, set up by the family behind Claris Lifesciences Ltd, is raising capital from a marquee foreign investor, almost eight years after the Ahmedabad-based group sold its flagship business. Abellon Waste Management, a newly minted company promoted by Arjun and Aditya Handa’s Claris Ltd, is set to secure ......