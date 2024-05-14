Claris founding family's waste-to-energy firm Abellon taps offshore investor
By Aman Malik

  • 14 May 2024
Arjun Handa, Vice Chairman and MD, Claris Group

Abellon Waste Management Ltd, set up by the family behind Claris Lifesciences Ltd, is raising capital from a marquee foreign investor, almost eight years after the Ahmedabad-based group sold its flagship business.  Abellon Waste Management, a newly minted company promoted by Arjun and Aditya Handa’s Claris Ltd, is set to secure ......

