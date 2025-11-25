ChrysCap-owned Xoriant makes its largest acquisition yet

Credit: Thinkstock

Private-equity firm ChrysCapital-owned software services firm Xoriant has acquired Latvia-based TestDevLab in its largest acquisition till date, a top executive told VCCircle.

The acquisition of TestDevLab, which provides quality assurance and software testing service, will help drive artificial intelligence-led quality engineering for its customers, Xoriant's chief executive officer Rohit Kedia, said in an interaction with VCCircle. Kedia, who previously was the chief growth officer at LTIMindtree, took over as the chief of Xoriant earlier this year.

“With TestDevLab joining Xoriant, we’re bringing intelligence and quality even closer together. It enhances our leadership in Quality Assurance for intelligent systems through model validation, fairness and bias testing, explainability, and safety evaluations across AI and language models,” said Kedia.

He did not disclose the financial details of the acquisition.

TestDevLab is Xoriant’s fourth acquisition in the last three years. In August 2023, it acquired Bengaluru-based consulting company Thoucentric. Last year, it bought technology-solutions provider MapleLabs in February and bagged Jaipur-headquartered consultancy Fexle in September.

“AI has a huge role to play to reimagine how quality engineering is done in software development life cycle and TestDevLab has been a pioneer in that space,” said Kedia.

TestDevLab provides software testing and QA services spanning automation, performance, audioâ€‘video, security, accessibility, UX, QA consulting, and continuous testing across industries including fintech, healthcare, communications and IoT. The company works with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies in US and Europe.

“We see another and perhaps even bigger opportunity, which is: as more and more intelligence gets embedded in software systems, how do you do quality assurance for intelligent systems and factor non-functional paradigms such as bias, toxicity, safety. We see proliferation of more and more of these use cases where intelligence systems will scale and therefore quality engineering for intelligent systems is a net new opportunity that we are going to go after,” he added.

Xoriant, based in California, has 28 offices across India, the United States, and Europe. The company helps in customers with digital product and platform engineering, data engineering, experience design and new business models.

The deal also helps Xoriant leverage TestDevLab’s delivery capabilities that are largely based in Europe across multiple countries in Baltic regions and eastern Europe.

“(Besides delivery capability), from a geographic expansion, it gives a major boost to our European footprint. From a business perspective, the industry segments that test develop services are also quite complementary to ours, so we see a huge growth as a result in our European business,” he added.

