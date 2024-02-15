ChrysCapital-backed ResultsCX buys UK consulting firm

ResultsCX, a US-based customer experience management services provider backed by Indian private equity firm ChrysCapital, has acquired a UK-based company.

Florida-headquartered ResultsCX, which provides its services to several leading brands across healthcare, media, telecom, fast growth technology, retail, banking and financial services, has acquired consulting and customer solutions company Huntswood. It didn't disclose financial terms of the transaction.

The two companies will collectively have a workforce of 6,000 professionals in the UK and Europe, enhancing ResultsCX’s digital-first operations, said Martin Dodd, chief executive officer of Huntswood.

The acquisition will help ResultsCX expand service capabilities in the banking, financial services, and insurance sector, and strengthen its connections with leading energy and water companies in utilities, the company said in a statement.

“Aligning with a brand like Huntswood perfectly fits into our strategic growth objectives in Europe,” said Rajesh Subramaniam, chief executive officer and managing director of ResultsCX. “It also significantly extends our reach by establishing a presence in South Africa, an increasingly sought-after offshoring destination renowned for its customer-centric workforce and the ability to handle diverse and complex work.”

ChrysCapital, which acquired ResultsCX from New York-headquartered One Equity Partners in 2021, manages assets worth $6 billion. Its other active investments in the tech sector include Prohance, Xoriant, GeBBS, and Quest. Its past investments in the tech space include HCL, Cyient, Hexaware, Infosys, KPIT, Infogain, and Liquidhud, among others.

“With the acquisition of Huntswood, ResultsCX solidifies its presence in the competitive UK market and secures entry to a prestigious client portfolio,” said Akshat Babbar, managing director of ChrysCapital. “Leveraging Huntswood’s extensive two-decade expertise, we not only enhance our capabilities in additional verticals but also pave the way for expansion into the South Africa delivery market.”

