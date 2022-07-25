ChrysCapital hires ex-L&T Infotech chief as operating partner

Homegrown private equity firm ChrysCapital has appointed Sanjay Jalona as operating partner to spearhead investments primarily focusing on the information technology sector.

Jalona, with over three decades of experience in the IT services industry, is entrusted with the responsibility of sourcing, evaluation, management and exit-related activities in relation to investments made in this sector.

“ChrysCapital has ambitions of creating a far bigger impact in global IT in the years to come and joining hands with Sanjay is a crucial step in that journey,” said Kunal Shroff, managing partner at ChrysCapital.

Jalona was the managing director and chief executive officer at Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) prior to adopting this role. LTI is said to have crossed $2 billion in topline under his leadership. Prior to LTI, he held leadership roles at Infosys, Gemplus and Wipro.

ChrysCapital, founded in 1999, is a New Delhi-based investment advisory firm that invests in technology services, financial services, pharma and consumer services. It has raised $4 billion across eight funds.

The PE fund was eyeing to raise around $1 billion for its ninth fund. A source separately said that the fund is targeting a $1.1 billion corpus and may close it by September this year.

The PE firm has made almost 100 investments across a variety of sectors with investments such as Infogain, LiquidHub, GeBBS Healthcare, QuEST Global, Mphasis, Hexaware, HCL Technologies, Infosys and Spectramind.

It has claimed to have realised over $5.6 billion from more than 70 full exits.

In October, ChrysCapital acquired ResultsCX, a customer experience partner to Fortune-100 and Fortune 500 companies globally, from middle market private equity firm One Equity Partners (OEP).

In August, ChrysCapital, along with other investors, picked up a minority stake in QuEST Global, a Singapore-based engineering solutions and lifecycle services company.