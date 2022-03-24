Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Healthcare
Healthcare
By
ChrysCap-backed dermatalogy firm Curatio Healthcare shortlists four buyers
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Torrent Healthcare Ltd, KKR-backed JB Chemicals and Warburg Pincus have been shortlisted to...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT