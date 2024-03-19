facebook-page-view
Chiratae-backed Minus Zero to develop self-driving trucks with Ashok Leyland

By Reuters

  • 19 Mar 2024
(From left): Minus Zero COO Gursimran Kalra, Ashok Leyland CTO N Saravanan and Minus Zero CEO and CTO Gagandeep Reehal | Credit: Minus Zero

Indian automaker Ashok Leyland has partnered with Minus Zero to develop self-driving trucks, the autonomous driving technology startup said on Tuesday.

The self-driving trucks will initially be developed for ports, factories and corporate campuses, the Bengaluru-based Minus Zero said in a statement.

The company did not give a timeline for the execution of the partnership or the deal value.

Minus Zero, founded in 2021, is backed by technology venture capital fund Chiratae Ventures among other investors.

"Future endeavours include expanding into hub-to-hub applications and long-haul trucking, subject to evolving regulatory frameworks surrounding autonomous driving," the startup added.

Last year, Ashok Leyland signed a deal with London-based Aidrivers for producing autonomous electric terminal trucks to address the net zero emissions needs of the port industry.

