ADV Partners strikes exit from a five-year old India bet

Premium Suresh Prabhala, managing partner, ADV Partners

ADV Partners, a private equity firm which invests across sectors in Asia, has exited one of its five-year old bets in the country, with modest returns. The firm, which has backed companies such as Dr Agarwal’s Healthcare, Micro Plastics and U Gro Capital among others in India, has exited Bengaluru-based mining firm ......