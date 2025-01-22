Vivriti Asset Management exits second private credit fund
  Vivriti Asset Management exits second private credit fund

Vivriti Asset Management exits second private credit fund

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 22 Jan 2025
Vivriti Asset Management exits second private credit fund
Soumendra Ghosh, CIO, Vivriti

Debt-focused financier Vivriti Asset Management, which is part of the Chennai-based Vivriti Group, on Wednesday said it has exited its second private credit vehicle, part of the product bundle that was floated soon after the asset manager’s inception, a top executive told VCCircle.  Vivriti Asset Management closed fundraising for the vehicle ......

