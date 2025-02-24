Chennai-based electronics manufacturer Rikun eyes maiden PE fundraise

Rikun Manufacturing Pvt Ltd, a Chennai-based electronics and industrial manufacturing services company, is planning to raise its first institutional round of funding, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The company, set up in 2018 by founder and managing director Muthu Sivan, is in early-stage talks with multiple domestic and ......