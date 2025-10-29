Chennai-based developer Urbanrise gears up for public listing

Premium
Chennai-based real estate developer Urbanrise, which operates mainly in South India, is laying the groundwork for a public listing over the medium term, two people familiar with the matter told VCCircle. Backed by Alliance Group, Urbanrise has projects across Bengaluru, Chennai, and Hyderabad. As per its website, the company has delivered ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.