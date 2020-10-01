Chemcon doubles on market debut, Warburg Pincus-backed CAMS lists at 26% premium

Vadodara-based Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd made an exceptional debut on the stock exchanges on Thursday as its shares more than doubled on listing, while mutual fund back-end processor Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) recorded a strong start to its market journey.

Chemcon Speciality follows the footsteps of Route Mobile and Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd , whose shares also more than doubled on listing earlier this month.

Shares of Chemcon began trading on the BSE at Rs 730.95 apiece compared with the initial public offering (IPO) price of 340 per share. The stock touched a high of Rs 743.80 apiece in early trade, clocking a gain of 115%.

The BSE’s benchmark Sensex was little changed at 38,559.89 in the morning trade, up 1.29% from the previous close.

The spectacular debut follows an IPO that was covered 150 times with strong demand from all categories of investors -- the issue receiving full subscription on the first day itself.

Meanwhile, CAMS shares began trading on the BSE at Rs 1,518 apiece compared with the IPO price of Rs 1,230 apiece. The stock touched a high of Rs 1,550 apiece in early trade, clocking a gain of 26%.

Other companies have also listed on the main board of the stock exchanges this year. SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd, which went public in March, had received a very strong response to its IPO but had a subdued listing. Speciality chemicals maker Rossari Biotech Ltd went public in July and its shares listed at a 58% premium to its IPO price.

Chemcon now commands a market capitalisation Rs 2,326.42 crore compared with a valuation of Rs 1,245.44 crore ($169.5 million) it sought through the IPO. The issue size was trimmed in the Covid-19 pandemic.

CAMS, which counts US private equity giant Warburg Pincus as its backer, commands a market capitalisation of Rs 6,478.40 against a valuation of Rs 6,000 crore it sought from the IPO.

To be updated…