CAMS IPO makes a quick start, Chemcon sails through on first day

The initial public offering of Warburg Pincus-backed Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) began on a strong note on Monday while the maiden share sale of Chemcon Speciality Chemicals Ltd was fully covered.

The IPO of the CAMS, a back-end processor for mutual funds, crossed the two-thirds mark by late afternoon with still an hour left to go for bidding on the first day, stock-exchange data showed.

The public offering of 12.827 million shares – excluding the anchor allotment – received bids for 8.67 million shares.

Retail investors’ quota was fully subscribed while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors such as corporate houses and high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) was covered 26%.

Institutional investors placed bids for a handful of shares, stock-exchange data showed.

The IPO will close on Wednesday.

On Friday, the company raised Rs 666.5 crore ($90.5 million) from anchor investors including Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC.

CAMS allotted a little more than 5.4 million shares to 35 anchor investors at Rs 1,230 apiece. US-based asset manager Capital Group bought shares worth Rs 60 crore. Sovereign wealth funds GIC and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and Canadian pension fund CDPQ each purchased shares worth about Rs 30 crore.

Chemcon IPO

Vadodara-based Chemcon, which makes speciality chemicals for the pharmaceutical and oilfield industries, received bids for nearly 28 million shares in response to its public offering of 6.559 million shares – excluding the anchor allotment. The IPO was subscribed around 4.3 times on Monday afternoon, stock-exchange data showed.

Retail investors bid for a little more than eight times their quota while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors was also fully covered. Institutional investors placed bids for a handful of shares.

On the grey market, shares of Chemcon were quoting at a premium of Rs 255-265 apiece over its price band of Rs 338-340 per share, two grey market dealers told VCCircle.

Chemcon’s IPO will close on Wednesday. The company raised Rs 95.4 crore last Friday by allotting 2.805 million shares to 16 anchor investors comprising hedge funds, asset management firms and an insurance company.