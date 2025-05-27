Check out the PE/VC firms, marquee angel investors losing out as Otipy shuts down

Pro Otipy founder Varun Khurana

Private equity firm WestBridge Capital and many other institutional and individual investors of Crofarm Agriproducts Pvt Ltd have suffered losses on their investments as the company behind agritech platform ﻿Otipy has ceased its operations. Crofarm shut its operations earlier this month, it informed its customers last week. The decision came as the company failed to raise fresh capital from investors that was critical to continue its business, especially after its loss for the ......