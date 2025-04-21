Certus Capital enters Hyderabad, sets investment target for FY26
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Certus Capital enters Hyderabad, sets investment target for FY26

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 21 Apr 2025
Premium
Certus Capital enters Hyderabad, sets investment target for FY26
Ashish Khandelia, founder of Certus Capital

Real estate investment firm Certus Capital has entered the Hyderabad residential market with its latest bet and set a gross investment target of Rs 1,200 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2026.  "The gross investment target for FY26 is about Rs 1,200 crore, depending on market conditions,” the company said.     Founded ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Gulf Capital exits Kuiper Group in $9.25-mn deal with Asian Energy Services

Infrastructure

Gulf Capital exits Kuiper Group in $9.25-mn deal with Asian Energy Services

PE-backed Continuum Green Energy gets SEBI nod for IPO

Infrastructure

PE-backed Continuum Green Energy gets SEBI nod for IPO

KKR, Investcorp vying for Abu Dhabi's district cooling business

Infrastructure

KKR, Investcorp vying for Abu Dhabi's district cooling business

Premium
Lightspeed-backed SolarSquare nearly doubles revenue in FY25, trims losses

Infrastructure

Lightspeed-backed SolarSquare nearly doubles revenue in FY25, trims losses

Premium
Norwest, Poonawalla fund invest in Power Exchange India

Infrastructure

Norwest, Poonawalla fund invest in Power Exchange India

Walmart boosts tech presence in India with Chennai office deal

Infrastructure

Walmart boosts tech presence in India with Chennai office deal

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW