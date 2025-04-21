Certus Capital enters Hyderabad, sets investment target for FY26

Ashish Khandelia, founder of Certus Capital

Real estate investment firm Certus Capital has entered the Hyderabad residential market with its latest bet and set a gross investment target of Rs 1,200 crore for the fiscal year ending March 2026. "The gross investment target for FY26 is about Rs 1,200 crore, depending on market conditions,” the company said. Founded ......