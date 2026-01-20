Centrum-backed Modulus Alts floats third private credit fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Centrum-backed Modulus Alts floats third private credit fund

Centrum-backed Modulus Alts floats third private credit fund

By Ajay Ramanathan

  • 20 Jan 2026
  • Listen to Story
Centrum-backed Modulus Alts floats third private credit fund
Sandeep Agarwal, CEO, Modulus Alts

Private credit investor Modulus Alternatives has rolled out its third performing private credit fund with a target corpus of Rs 2,000 crore ($220 million), including a greenshoe option of Rs 1,000 crore.

The Modulus Credit Opportunities Fund III (MCOF III) will invest in performing private credit across sectors like chemicals, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and APIs, industrials, clean energy, EV mobility, financial services, and auto ancillaries.  

The fund is targeting a gross internal rate of return of over 16% per annum. The tenor of the fund is five years from first close, Modulus said in a press note.

Advertisement

“With two successful private credit funds behind us, we are now focused on scaling the platform with the same discipline and precision that built our foundation,” Alok Agarwal, equity partner, Modulus Alternatives, said in the note.

“Our aim is to expand thoughtfully—strengthening origination, deepening credit frameworks, and building a business designed for long term performance and relevance,” he added.

The launch of the third fund comes around four months after Modulus completed the final close of its second credit opportunities fund. So far, this fund has already deployed over Rs 1,400 crore.

Advertisement

Across its private credit platform, fund I and fund II have collectively deployed over Rs 3,150 crore across 29 transactions. It has successfully exited 18 investments and cumulatively returned over Rs 1,900 crore to investors. The maiden fund, Centrum Credit Opportunities Fund I, achieved a gross IRR of over 17% upon complete exit in 2024.

Established in 2018, Modulus Alternatives is backed by the Centrum Group and Alok Agarwal, who is the former chief financial officer of Reliance Industries. The firm provides senior-secured financing to investment-grade businesses across various sectors. 

Advertisement
Modulus Alternativesprivate creditCentrum Group

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Wonder Home Finance raises $55 mn from Growtheum Capital

Finance

Wonder Home Finance raises $55 mn from Growtheum Capital

Mufin Green Finance snags $12 mn from European development financier

Finance

Mufin Green Finance snags $12 mn from European development financier

Premium
Amethis closes third pan-Africa PE fund after delay, misses target

Finance

Amethis closes third pan-Africa PE fund after delay, misses target

Premium
Bottomline: CASHe's NBFC unit Bhanix Finance pivots to co-lending as NPAs rise

Finance

Bottomline: CASHe's NBFC unit Bhanix Finance pivots to co-lending as NPAs rise

BII-backed Namdev Finvest raises $37 mn from FMO, others

Finance

BII-backed Namdev Finvest raises $37 mn from FMO, others

Premium
Former ADV Partners' execs float India-focussed PE fund, eye first close

Finance

Former ADV Partners' execs float India-focussed PE fund, eye first close

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW