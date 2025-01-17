Centrum Group-backed Modulus Alternatives fully exits maiden credit fund

Premium Rakshat Kapoor, CIO & head of private credit, Modulus Alternatives

Private credit investor Modulus Alternatives has fully exited its maiden performing credit fund that it launched five years ago and is now deploying capital from its new funds, a top executive told VCCircle. Modulus Alternatives, promoted by Centrum Group, has fully exited the Centrum Credit Opportunities Fund after making 15 investments ......