Centrum Group-backed Modulus Alternatives fully exits maiden credit fund
  Centrum Group-backed Modulus Alternatives fully exits maiden credit fund

Centrum Group-backed Modulus Alternatives fully exits maiden credit fund

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 17 Jan 2025
Centrum Group-backed Modulus Alternatives fully exits maiden credit fund
Rakshat Kapoor, CIO & head of private credit, Modulus Alternatives

Private credit investor Modulus Alternatives has fully exited its maiden performing credit fund that it launched five years ago and is now deploying capital from its new funds, a top executive told VCCircle.  Modulus Alternatives, promoted by Centrum Group, has fully exited the Centrum Credit Opportunities Fund after making 15 investments ......

