Cautious LPs prompt MENA VC managers to sharpen exit plans: DFDF
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Cautious LPs prompt MENA VC managers to sharpen exit plans: DFDF

Cautious LPs prompt MENA VC managers to sharpen exit plans: DFDF

By Dilasha Seth

  • 24 Sep 2025
Premium
Cautious LPs prompt MENA VC managers to sharpen exit plans: DFDF
A view of Dubai | Credit: Reuters/Christopher Pike

Venture capital fund managers in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) are being pushed to spell out clearer exit timelines and bolster downside protection amid rising risk aversion among limited partners (LPs) due to global macro headwinds and US tariff-related disruptions, according to the Dubai Future District Fund (DFDF). While ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
How Kalaari-backed Airpay plans to sustain growth after doubling FY25 revenue

Finance

How Kalaari-backed Airpay plans to sustain growth after doubling FY25 revenue

India-focused Duro Capital marks first close of maiden public markets fund

Finance

India-focused Duro Capital marks first close of maiden public markets fund

Premium
Liberty Mutual looks to lift stake in India insurance joint venture

Finance

Liberty Mutual looks to lift stake in India insurance joint venture

Premium
Amicus-backed Equirus' earnings surge for second year in a row; plans another M&A

Finance

Amicus-backed Equirus' earnings surge for second year in a row; plans another M&A

Premium
Saudi multi-asset investor Jadwa Investment onboards another sovereign LP for PE fund

Finance

Saudi multi-asset investor Jadwa Investment onboards another sovereign LP for PE fund

Premium
UK fintech Tide plans larger India play after turning unicorn in TPG-led round

Finance

UK fintech Tide plans larger India play after turning unicorn in TPG-led round

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW