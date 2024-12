Carpediem starts work on continuation fund for debut vehicle portfolios

Pro Abhishek Sharman, Founder and Managing Director, Carpediem

Mid-market private equity firm Carpediem Capital has hit the road to raise money for a continuation fund to extend its hold over several portfolio companies that it had backed from its debut vehicle, at least two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The sector-agnostic PE firm has christened the new ......