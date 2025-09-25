Carpediem clocks high returns in full exit from interior design firm
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Carpediem clocks high returns in full exit from interior design firm

Carpediem clocks high returns in full exit from interior design firm

By Prithvi Durai

  • 25 Sep 2025
Premium
Carpediem clocks high returns in full exit from interior design firm
Hithendra Ramachandran, MD, Carpediem Capital

Mid-market-focused private equity firm Carpediem Capital has fully exited a technology-led commercial design and build venture platform with high returns on its investment. The full exit concluded in August through a secondary sale to PE funds and family offices, as part of a $50 million (Rs 443 crore) Series C funding ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Emergent, Samaaro, Cosmoserve Space, others secure funding

TMT

Emergent, Samaaro, Cosmoserve Space, others secure funding

UK's Nothing forms $100 mn JV to expand smartphone manufacturing in India

TMT

UK's Nothing forms $100 mn JV to expand smartphone manufacturing in India

Simple Energy raises $10 mn from existing investors to boost retail expansion

TMT

Simple Energy raises $10 mn from existing investors to boost retail expansion

Premium
India SME Investments leads funding round in biometrics solutions provider

TMT

India SME Investments leads funding round in biometrics solutions provider

Pro
Sands Capital scores exit from legacy India tech bet; how did it fare?

TMT

Sands Capital scores exit from legacy India tech bet; how did it fare?

Pro
Little-known firm with barely 100 shareholders hits $1-bn valuation after 15,000% stock surge

Markets

Little-known firm with barely 100 shareholders hits $1-bn valuation after 15,000% stock surge

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW