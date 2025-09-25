Carpediem clocks high returns in full exit from interior design firm

Premium Hithendra Ramachandran, MD, Carpediem Capital

Mid-market-focused private equity firm Carpediem Capital has fully exited a technology-led commercial design and build venture platform with high returns on its investment. The full exit concluded in August through a secondary sale to PE funds and family offices, as part of a $50 million (Rs 443 crore) Series C funding ......