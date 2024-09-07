Carlyle to sell stake of up to $1.2 bn in Hexaware IPO
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Carlyle to sell stake of up to $1.2 bn in Hexaware IPO

Carlyle to sell stake of up to $1.2 bn in Hexaware IPO

By Reuters

  • 07 Sep 2024
Carlyle to sell stake of up to $1.2 bn in Hexaware IPO
Credit: Reuters

Carlyle Group affiliate, CA Magnum Holdings, plans to sell shares worth 99.5 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) in the upcoming IPO of Hexaware Technologies, according to draft papers filed on Friday.

The U.S.-based private equity giant acquired a controlling stake in the Indian company in 2021, a year after Hexaware was taken private by its former controlling shareholder, Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA).

BPEA had initially purchased its stake in Hexaware in 2013 for about $420 million.

Advertisement

CA Magnum Holdings will be the only existing shareholder selling its stake in the company, which provides information technology and consulting services. Hexaware will not issue any fresh shares in the IPO.

This offering is set to be one of India's largest IPOs this year amidst a booming equities market that has seen successful listings from companies such as Ola Electric Mobility and Bharti Hexacom.

The Indian stock market has been on a tear, hitting record highs over 50 times this year. According to LSEG data, about 200 companies have raised more than $7 billion in 2023, more than double the amount raised last year.

Advertisement

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, and J.P. Morgan India are among the book-running lead managers of Hexaware's IPO.

CarlyleHexawareIPO

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Carlyle to sell stake of up to $1.2 bn in Hexaware IPO

TMT

Carlyle to sell stake of up to $1.2 bn in Hexaware IPO

Byju's auditor BDO resigns after start of bankruptcy proceedings

TMT

Byju's auditor BDO resigns after start of bankruptcy proceedings

Premium
MENA Digest: Deal activity picks up with two big Series A funding

Finance

MENA Digest: Deal activity picks up with two big Series A funding

Premium
Bottomline: CarDekho parent Girnar's revenue slips in FY24 but loss narrows too

TMT

Bottomline: CarDekho parent Girnar's revenue slips in FY24 but loss narrows too

The Hosteller, RecommerceX, LiaPlus AI, Nautical Wings bag early-stage funding

TMT

The Hosteller, RecommerceX, LiaPlus AI, Nautical Wings bag early-stage funding

Rapido bags $200 mn in Series E funding, enters unicorn club

TMT

Rapido bags $200 mn in Series E funding, enters unicorn club

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW