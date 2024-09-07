Carlyle to sell stake of up to $1.2 bn in Hexaware IPO

Carlyle Group affiliate, CA Magnum Holdings, plans to sell shares worth 99.5 billion rupees ($1.2 billion) in the upcoming IPO of Hexaware Technologies, according to draft papers filed on Friday.

The U.S.-based private equity giant acquired a controlling stake in the Indian company in 2021, a year after Hexaware was taken private by its former controlling shareholder, Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA).

BPEA had initially purchased its stake in Hexaware in 2013 for about $420 million.

CA Magnum Holdings will be the only existing shareholder selling its stake in the company, which provides information technology and consulting services. Hexaware will not issue any fresh shares in the IPO.

This offering is set to be one of India's largest IPOs this year amidst a booming equities market that has seen successful listings from companies such as Ola Electric Mobility and Bharti Hexacom.

The Indian stock market has been on a tear, hitting record highs over 50 times this year. According to LSEG data, about 200 companies have raised more than $7 billion in 2023, more than double the amount raised last year.

Kotak Mahindra Capital, Citigroup Global Markets India, and J.P. Morgan India are among the book-running lead managers of Hexaware's IPO.

