Cardiotrack, two others raise early-stage funding

The Cardiotrack Team

Healthtech startup Cardiotrack, artificial intelligence (AI)-based dubbing solutions platform dubpro.ai and cryptocurrency startup Onramp Money raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Monday.

Uber Diagnostics Pvt Ltd, which operates the healthtech startup Cardiotrack has raised $2 million (Rs 16.6 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round. The round was led by angel investor Girish Narasimhan (managing director and principal, Corporate Finance Associates Worldwide Inc.) along with Y S Shashidhar (Advisor, Dubai Holdings LLC).

Founded in 2015, Bengaluru-based Cardiotrack provides healthcare screening technology and services to health and life insurance providers. It offers telemedicine kits, data analytics and screening technologies.

Cardiotrack provides at-home pathology and radiology screening services across 300 locations in India and serves nine health and life insurance companies. In 2020, the startup had raised an undisclosed amount in an extended seed funding round led by private equity firm Frontline Strategy Funds.

dubpro.ai has raised $500,000 (Rs 4.1 crore) in a seed funding round from a host of investors, including existing investors Anicut Capital, 9Unicorns, Venture Catalysts, and JJFO, along with new investor FirstCheque.

Founded by Ishan Sharma and Rishikesh, dubpro.ai allows content creators and companies to localise their video content through AI-driven dubbing solutions. Using a combination of artificial intelligence and human expertise, dubpro.ai offers vernacular content localisation that was previously inaccessible due to cost restrictions and time-consuming processes.

dubpro.ai's solution uses Large Language Model (LLM) technology to slash human intervention in video dubbing by over 80%.

"Dubpro.ai’s technology is poised to set new benchmarks for quality and scalability, rendering efficiency across the video production value-chain," said Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, co-founder and managing director, Venture Catalysts.

Onramp Money

Onramp Money has secured an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round from FunFair Ventures, the venture capital arm of the pioneering Funfair Technologies Group.

The startup will use the funding for product development along with expanding its market reach, according to its statement.

Onramp Money is a cryptocurrency startup that offers fiat-to-crypto onramps and offramps, offering a secure way for users to trade cryptocurrencies using their fiat currencies. Onramp Money provides a platform that caters to the purchase and sale of more than 350 tokens, across 30 countries.



