CarDekho's Girnar Vision Fund invests in SaaS startup BiUP

CarDekho co-founder Amit Jain (middle) with BiUP founders Prashant Sinha (left) and Rohit Ranjan

BiUP Technologies, an immersive technology SaaS company, said Friday it has raised pre-Series A funding from CarDekho Group’s investment arm Girnar Vision Fund.

The company, which specializes in enhancing product and customer experiences, did not disclose the funding amount.

BiUP.ai said in a statement the investment from CarDekho Group will not only bolster its technological capabilities but also accelerate its expansion into both Indian and global markets, particularly in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and the United States.

Amit Jain, co-founder and CEO of CarDekho Group, said BiUP.ai is at the forefront of innovation. He added that Girnar Vision Fund is committed to supporting groundbreaking ideas that align with its vision of guiding Indian entrepreneurs building futuristic technology.

CarDekho launched the Girnar Vision Fund in late 2023. The fund supports new-age technologies across various sectors, including autotech, fintech, insurtech, and other deep-tech domains.

BiUP Technologies is a B2B SaaS platform focused on artificial intelligence-led immersive technology. The company caters to industries such as automotive and mobility, fashion lifestyle, and home decor.

