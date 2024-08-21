CapitaLand India Trust’s new CEO has task cut out – cost control, capital base expansion

Premium Gauri Shankar Nagabhushanam, CEO, CapitaLand India Trust

Singapore-listed real estate investor CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT), which invests in business and logistics parks as well as data centres, has onboarded its new chief executive, whose focus will be on optimising costs and diversifying the capital structure. The India-focused real estate investment trust (REIT), which has assets under management valued ......