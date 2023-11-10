facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • CapitaLand India Trust secures $155 mn loan for data centre in India

CapitaLand India Trust secures $155 mn loan for data centre in India

By Reuters

  • 10 Nov 2023
CapitaLand India Trust secures $155 mn loan for data centre in India
Credit: 123RF.com

Singapore's CapitaLand India Trust (CLINT) on Friday said it has secured a five-year construction loan of 13 billion rupees ($155.9 million) to finance the development of its data centre in the Indian city of Navi Mumbai.

The loan facility, which has been secured from JP Morgan India, will be used for the phase 1 development of the data centre, the company said in a statement.

Once completed, the unit will have a power capacity of 108 megawatt, and will be used to service global technology giants, cloud service providers, and large domestic enterprise clients.

Advertisement

"Securing this onshore loan in India would diversify our funding sources and help us to optimise our funding costs." said Sanjeev Dasgupta, CEO of CLINT.

Construction has commenced and is scheduled for completion by mid-2025, CLINT said.

Besides the data centre in Navi Mumbai, CLINT currently has three other data centres under development in the country.

Advertisement
CapitaLand India TrustCLINT

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

CapitaLand India Trust secures $155 mn loan for data centre in India

TMT

CapitaLand India Trust secures $155 mn loan for data centre in India

Pro
Affirma Capital charts over $300 mn exit from India tech investment

TMT

Affirma Capital charts over $300 mn exit from India tech investment

Premium
Denmark's IFU signs off from six-year-old India agri-tech bet

TMT

Denmark's IFU signs off from six-year-old India agri-tech bet

Pro
Everstone extends monetization spree with exit from nearly decade-old IT bet

TMT

Everstone extends monetization spree with exit from nearly decade-old IT bet

Rainmatter-backed Game Theory snaps up Matchday

TMT

Rainmatter-backed Game Theory snaps up Matchday

TPG-backed Tata Technologies in talks with US funds for IPO investments

TMT

TPG-backed Tata Technologies in talks with US funds for IPO investments

Advertisement