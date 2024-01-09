CapitaLand bullish on Tamil Nadu portfolio, looks to double down in state

Premium
CapitaLand Investment India, a subsidiary of Singapore-based CapitaLand Investment Ltd, is looking to shore up its exposure in Tamil Nadu across infra asset classes including IT parks, data centers and logistics parks, in the next five years. The real estate investment firm, which has, so far, invested about S$800 million or about ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.