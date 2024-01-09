facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • CapitaLand bullish on Tamil Nadu portfolio, looks to double down in state

CapitaLand bullish on Tamil Nadu portfolio, looks to double down in state

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 09 Jan 2024
Premium
CapitaLand bullish on Tamil Nadu portfolio, looks to double down in state
People seen on a boat off Marina Beach, Chennai, Tamil Nadu | Credit: TN Government Portal

CapitaLand Investment India, a subsidiary of Singapore-based CapitaLand Investment Ltd, is looking to shore up its exposure in Tamil Nadu across infra asset classes including IT parks, data centers and logistics parks, in the next five years. The real estate investment firm, which has, so far, invested about S$800 million or about ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
CapitaLand bullish on Tamil Nadu portfolio, looks to double down in state

Infrastructure

CapitaLand bullish on Tamil Nadu portfolio, looks to double down in state

Premium
Africa50 nears halfway mark in first close of infrastructure fund

Infrastructure

Africa50 nears halfway mark in first close of infrastructure fund

Premium
PE investors hit the brakes on realty investments in nine months of FY24

Infrastructure

PE investors hit the brakes on realty investments in nine months of FY24

KKR-controlled IndiGrid inks $199-mn deal to acquire solar asset

Infrastructure

KKR-controlled IndiGrid inks $199-mn deal to acquire solar asset

Premium
Affirma Capital tops up commitment to African power company

Infrastructure

Affirma Capital tops up commitment to African power company

Premium
Outlook 2024: Four trends that will shape India's real estate market this year

Infrastructure

Outlook 2024: Four trends that will shape India's real estate market this year

Advertisement