CapitaLand aims to more than double India funds under management by 2028
CapitaLand aims to more than double India funds under management by 2028

By Reuters

  • 04 Sep 2024
Lee Chee Koon, Group CEO, CapitaLand Investment | Credit: CapitaLand

Singapore's CapitaLand Investment said on Wednesday it aims to more than double its funds under management in India by 2028 from S$7.4 billion ($5.66 billion) as of June 30.

This will contribute to the company's global target of achieving S$200 billion in FUM by 2028, the real estate investment manager said.

"The country is attracting demand from global corporations and institutional investors for quality real assets," Group CEO Lee Chee Koon said.

Koon added that the company would explore opportunities to enter the renewable energy and real estate private credit segments in the country.

Last month, the company launched a fund for business park development in India, which expected to add S$700 million to its funds under management.

CapitaLand aims to more than double India funds under management by 2028

