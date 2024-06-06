Can Bioplus bounce back from revenue stagnation after PE investor's exit?

Premium Sundeep Aurora, chairman and CEO, Bioplus Lifesciences | Credit: Linkedin

Healthcare supplements maker Bioplus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, which was a portfolio company for Asia-focused private equity firm AIF Capital until 2019, has been hovering on a revenue plateau for the last four fiscal years, primarily due to financial support provided to its loss-making subsidiary. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm, which markets most ......