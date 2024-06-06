Can Bioplus bounce back from revenue stagnation after PE investor's exit?
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Can Bioplus bounce back from revenue stagnation after PE investor's exit?

Can Bioplus bounce back from revenue stagnation after PE investor's exit?

By Sreeja Biswas

  • 06 Jun 2024
Premium
Can Bioplus bounce back from revenue stagnation after PE investor's exit?
Sundeep Aurora, chairman and CEO, Bioplus Lifesciences | Credit: Linkedin

Healthcare supplements maker Bioplus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd, which was a portfolio company for Asia-focused private equity firm AIF Capital until 2019, has been hovering on a revenue plateau for the last four fiscal years, primarily due to financial support provided to its loss-making subsidiary. The Bengaluru-headquartered firm, which markets most ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Can Bioplus bounce back from revenue stagnation after PE investor's exit?

Healthcare

Can Bioplus bounce back from revenue stagnation after PE investor's exit?

Premium
Quadria Capital waives buyback right to exit Indian drugmaker

Healthcare

Quadria Capital waives buyback right to exit Indian drugmaker

Premium
Wodehouse Capital looks to forge dental-care platform, sounds out PE firms

Healthcare

Wodehouse Capital looks to forge dental-care platform, sounds out PE firms

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund backs Orbicular in fresh pharma bet

Healthcare

Tata Capital Healthcare Fund backs Orbicular in fresh pharma bet

Premium
See potential in Indian single-specialty healthcare bets: Bain & Company's Arjun Upmanyu

Healthcare

See potential in Indian single-specialty healthcare bets: Bain & Company's Arjun Upmanyu

Premium
Aarthi Scans in talks to raise private equity funding

Healthcare

Aarthi Scans in talks to raise private equity funding

Advertisement