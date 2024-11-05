Canadian pension fund OTPP elevates India exec for venture growth bets
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Canadian pension fund OTPP elevates India exec for venture growth bets

Canadian pension fund OTPP elevates India exec for venture growth bets

By Aman Malik

  • 05 Nov 2024
Premium
Canadian pension fund OTPP elevates India exec for venture growth bets

Canadian pension fund Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan (OTPP) has elevated an India executive to a senior position in its venture growth platform that makes late-stage venture and growth equity investments in technology companies.    OTPP, which is one of at least half a dozen major Canadian pension funds investing in India, ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
How Xponentia, two offshore VCs gain as Easy Home Finance gets new backers

Finance

How Xponentia, two offshore VCs gain as Easy Home Finance gets new backers

Premium
Ruya Partners aims final close of $250 mn private credit fund by December-end

Finance

Ruya Partners aims final close of $250 mn private credit fund by December-end

Premium
Canadian pension fund OTPP elevates India exec for venture growth bets

Finance

Canadian pension fund OTPP elevates India exec for venture growth bets

Pro
True North to score spectacular returns from financial services bet

Finance

True North to score spectacular returns from financial services bet

Premium
Former execs of WaterBridge, Deutsche Bank, Lazard float micro VC firm

Finance

Former execs of WaterBridge, Deutsche Bank, Lazard float micro VC firm

Rupee touches all-time low on equity outflows, US polls in focus

Finance

Rupee touches all-time low on equity outflows, US polls in focus

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW